Hansi Flick hires a dentist for the Germany national team

Hansi Flick already has World Cup title on his mind, as he starts to prepare for the biggest national competition in football! The tourney will start in November and will last through to December.

According to Bild’s resources, Hansi Flick made an interesting decision. He appointed a team dentist — Dr. Siegfried Marquardt! He will now be a part of Flick’s national team staff and what Dr. Marquardt brings to the table is very interesting — he is sure that dental hygiene and prevention can hopefully minimize injuries, while also helping with player performance.

Flick and Marquardt have already worked together before in Bayern Munich, and he was often a consultant when an injury is mysterious. Marquardt helped with the dental analysis of Leon Goretzka with his muscular injury.

Hansi Flick has enjoyed a great run as Germany’s national team’s coach, and the expectations are high for him and the team in the World Cup. It’s a very interesting choice to include a dentist in the team staff, and it will be interesting to find out Dr. Marquardt’s impact.