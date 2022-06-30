Report: Bayern Munich rejects Barcelona’s third offer for Robert Lewandowski + Final price set

According to a new report by Bild (paywalled), Bayern Munich have officially rejected Barcelona’s latest offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans had allegedly bid €40m + €5m in easily achievable add-ons, but Bayern are holding out for at least €50m guaranteed (if not more). It remains to be seen if Barca will raise their bid a fourth time, and meet the Bavarians’ demands.

As for the player himself, Lewandowski was spotted meeting Xavi at a restaurant in Ibiza. A Barca journalist was present to photograph the incident. What a coincidence, right?

La entrada de los protagonista en el LIO, restaurante de Ibiza ‼️



Xavi y Lewi



( Fotos David, Jijante) pic.twitter.com/DZh2Zxtdvu — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 29, 2022

As preseason edges closer, both clubs will want a quick resolution to this transfer saga. In Bayern’s case, this is the first time they’ve responded with a definitive answer to a bid from Barcelona. All earlier offers were met with frosty indifference. This indicates that the Catalans are actually getting close to the club’s valuation for Lewandowski. If Barca raise their bid one more time, that’s all it might take to get a deal done.

Of course, the question remains — can Barcelona afford Robert Lewandowski? Frenkie de Jong is yet to be sold to Manchester United, so Joan Laporta will have to look elsewhere for funds. Luckily for him, money might be forthcoming very soon ...

If Barcelona do manage to activate these so-called economic levers (which sounds like something you’d do in Yu-Gi-Oh and not a transfer negotiation), then paying Bayern’s €50m asking price for Robert Lewandowski shouldn’t be an issue for them. Of course, the Bavarians could then turn around and demand even MORE money, starting the whole process all over again. After all, Florian Plettenberg did say this ...

Update #Lewandowski: We have reported about that days before and it’s still unchanged … Bayern dreams of around €60m. A solution could be found in the range of €50m. With less money, Barcelona hardly has a chance. @SkySportDE https://t.co/OzHIXyFygJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 30, 2022

Let’s keep a watch and see what happens. If Robert Lewandowski goes on more dinner-dates with Xavi, we’ll be sure to let you know.