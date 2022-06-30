Bayern Munich can’t sell Bouna Sarr and may keep him to help Sadio Mané settle

The Senegal connection between Sadio Mane and Bouna Sarr at the Säbener Straße might save Bouna Sarr his job. Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr has not been a banger since his move in 2020. He has barely played (27 matches since 2020) and if he made an appearance, it was rather disastrous. His future in Bavaria seemed to come to an end, but recent news from Sport Bild state that his days are not numbered... yet. With Sadio Mané just inking a three-year deal with the Bavarian giants, Bouna Sarr looks like he somehow found a lifeboat to hold onto.

The two compatriots "celebrated the Africa Cup victory together with Senegal in February and get along well", according to Sport Bild. Sadio Mané who called Bouna Sarr a "good mood uncle" recounted at his presentation last week that he “spoke to Bouna Sarr about FC Bayern with the national team” and that Bouna Sarr “was very happy“ about Mané’s arrival.

We bet he was because he is supposed to become a crucial element for Mané “so that the new star can settle down in Munich as quickly as possible”. Oh, and he will keep his job:

Sarr could become important for Mané, so that the new star can settle down in Munich as quickly as possible. On the other hand, it is unlikely that he will play more – after all, Bayern has just signed a new right-back from Ajax Amsterdam in Noussair Mazraoui (24) – in addition to the previous regular Benjamin Pavard (26), who should play in the middle in the future.

Well, there you have it. Sometimes, luck is just on your side and you can make millions by simply being a “good mood uncle”.