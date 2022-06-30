Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona dials up Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to let him know he’s still loved; Liverpool urged to get Timo Werner; Bayern to block Serge Gnabry move to LFC?; James Rodriguez to PSV Eindhoven?; and MORE!

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta personally called Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to convince him that the Catalans are still working on getting a deal done for him:

The first offer was reported to be around €32.5 million, while the latest bid was said to be around €35 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, which, again was rejected out of hand. Despite their public stance that Lewandowski is not for sale, it is believed that Die Roten could sanction a transfer if a bid of at least €50 million arrives. Now, the cover page of SPORT for June 29, Wednesday, reports that Barcelona are set to launch a fresh bid worth €40 million plus bonuses as they hope to convince Bayern Munich to part ways with their legendary goal scorer. It is also claimed that Barça president Joan Laporta has called Lewandowski and spoken to him to assure the forward that the club will do everything possible to sign him. The Catalan club supremo is believed to have asked the Poland captain for his patience over the situation. Lewandowski is attracting interest from other clubs such as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain but has been waiting for Barcelona so far.

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton thinks Liverpool should make a move for Chelsea FC attacker and Germany international Timo Werner:

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton, who works as a commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live claimed that Liverpool would be able to get the best out of the 53-cap Germany star. He said: “I think Werner can bring something with his pace and his trickery. I think he could fit into the system. I think if you look at the way Liverpool have played over the years Klopp has been there, he likes that type of winger coming in from the side of the pitch and I think that’s where he’s better. I don’t think Werner’s an out and out number nine to me, I think he misses too many opportunities but he’s a problem out on the wing, he’s a problem for defenders, the way Mane was and obviously with him leaving there’s possibly room. I’d be very surprised if Chelsea just let him go. With Lukaku leaving they won’t want to leave themselves short so I can’t see it happening.”

It does seem as though Liverpool could be an ideal landing spot for Werner. A free-flowing offensive philosophy that emphasizes speed would be the type of offense where Werner can thrive.

Liverpool might really be interested in Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry, but the Rekordmeister might make it difficult for other clubs to get engaged with the Germany international:

Liverpool’s efforts to sign Serge Gnabry could be hampered by Bayern Munich’s hard-nosed approach to the German forward’s situation. The Reds are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Gnabry amid a contract stand-off with Bayern, but may not get their way due to the Bavarian giants’ stance. Gnabry has one year left on his contract with Bayern and has been stalling on committing his future to the club. His situation is much like that of team-mate Robert Lewandowski, who has stated he will not sign a new contract in order to try and push for an exit this summer. Liverpool and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Gnabry, according to Spanish publication Sport. The report states that Jurgen Klopp sees the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, who has joined Bayern for £34million, and Divock Origi, who has left on a free transfer for AC Milan. That could be difficult because Kicker says that Bayern are ready to get tough with Gnabry. Rather than sell him this summer for around £34m (€40m), the German side are reportedly ready to pursue a ‘ruthless strategy’ by leaving the forward out of the team for a whole year just to teach him a lesson.

For the first time in a long time, BFW is doing a three-person show! Hasan Salihamidzic has been a perennial subject of controversy at Bayern Munich, and with his contract set to run out next season, we decided to do a deep dive on his record and what he has achieved in his tenure as sporting director. With the Sadio Mané saga fresh in everyone’s minds, it seemed like a good time to finally tackle this issue.

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our opening thoughts about Brazzo and how he has conducted his business at Bayern Munich.

Does Brazzo deserve the flack he gets for failing to extend certain contracts?

Talking about the communication issues at Bayern, especially the Robert Lewandowski saga.

The Niklas Sule incident — what happened there? Going through everything from top to bottom.

Criticism of Herbert Hainer and Oliver Kahn. How much of their failings are being blamed on Brazzo?

INNN tries to come up with some redeeming points for Brazzo. Maybe he learned his lessons this season?

What happened between Hansi Flick and Brazzo?

Final question: Has Brazzo earned his contract extension yet? What more should he do? (Arguments ensue ...)

Joshua Zirkzee is becoming a very popular figure on the transfer market. Both VfB Stuttgart and Ajax are rumored to be very interested in the Dutchman:

The next Bayern youngster could take off this summer. According to “Sky”, Ajax Amsterdam and VfB Stuttgart are interested in striker Joshua Zirkzee (21) . The Dutchman Sasa Kalajdzic (24), who wants to change, could replace the Swabians. However, Bayern is no longer interested in Kalajdzic. The people of Munich would probably give up Zirkzee for around ten million euros.

Could former Bayern Munich player James Rodriguez continue his career journey (and it has been quite a quest since leaving Bavaria, eh?) with PSV Eindhoven? It seems like the Colombian might take his talents to the Eredivisie:

Many questions on James Rodriguez after rumours on medical tests today as new PSV Eindhoven player. No, been told James knows nothing of PSV as things stand. ❌ #PSV



James wants to return to European football - that’s why he has not accepted Botafogo bid yet. Race still open. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

I am convinced that this guy will be serially unhappy wherever he goes.

Hugo Ekitike has become one of the hottest names on the transfer market. Although Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are both reportedly fond of the striker, the 20-year-old could get an offer from Paris Saint-Germain:

Hugo Ekitike deal. No changes for Newcastle, no intention to proceed at current conditions on player side after fee agreed weeks ago. Deal off, as things stand. ⛔️⚪️ #NUFC



PSG are interested in Ekitike. Luís Campos, big fan - but still no bid. It also depends on the outgoings. https://t.co/BqsZOd8rpf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

