Herr Watzke strikes back at Bayern Munich’s honorary president

Recently, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß stirred the pot with a couple of controversial comments. He and Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Joachim Watzke have been going at each other several times in recent weeks, and now Watzke replied to Hoeneß regarding the comments made over Bayern’s Bundesliga dominance.

Watzke told Abendzeitung that Bayern’s domestic dominance will crumble in the coming years, and after some backlash over his comments, he spoke again about it. “After all, I didn’t say that Bayern’s dominance will crumble in the eleventh year. I only said that it will happen at some point within the next few years.”

Watzke explained his comments and used another chance to tease Bayern’s honorary president — “That’s why Uli Hoeneß doesn’t have to get nervous right away. I understand that Bayern would like to become champions 30 times in a row. That’s their right. But that wouldn’t be good for the Bundesliga, of course.”

Hoeneß said that BVB hoped for Bayern’s collapse for the past ten years and asked the question “Why should it happen in the eleventh year?” Watzke replied, and said: “Perhaps because Dortmund has strengthened very well with (Niklas) Süle, (Karim) Adeyemi, (Nico) Schlotterbeck, and (Sebastien) Haller. But in the end, the team has to prove itself in reality.”

In the end, Watzke promised an entertaining 2022/23 season, which I’m sure, we will all witness.