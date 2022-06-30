Bayern Munich aces nominated for Golden Boy award

The Golden Boy award is one of the most sought-after individual achievements in the footballing world (apart from of course the Ballon d’Or), and every year the Italian sports news agency Tuttosport honors the best Under-21 player of that year.

This year, not one, not two, but three Bayern Munich youngsters have been shortlisted and nominated for the award (via AZ). The three aces that are among the hundred finalists are Jamal Musiala (no surprise there), Tanguy Nianzou, and Mallik Tillman. Musiala, an absolute gem of a player right now, registered forty appearances last season, scoring eight goals and contributing another seven assists. Nianzou managed twenty-two games, and Tillman has made a total of seven professional appearances.

Apart from those three, Ryan Gravenberch, who is now a part of Die Roten after arriving from Ajax, will also be joining the trio as a nominee.

Pedri, only the second Barcelona player to have received the award, is the current holder of the Golden Boy award. This year, we’re hoping to see our very own youth be recognized for their stellar individual efforts this past year, despite the team as a whole having a more or less mediocre performance overall.

Also, in addition to the forty journalists that will be deciding the final winner, fans have also been invited to submit their votes to finalize the ‘Web Golden Boy’. Fans can vote on Tuttosport’s website.