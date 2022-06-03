Italy vs Germany: Lineups, team news, Hansi Flick’s best possible XI, and more!

Have you missed Hansi Flick? Well worry not, friends, because Germany are set to face Italy in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League tomorrow. A large contingent of Bayern Munich stars will be on display as the Germans begin their preparation for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Per his press conference, Flick wants to field a full-strength team versus Italy. What would that entail? Let’s find out.

Team news

It’s hard to know who exactly is out/in for Germany tomorrow, since Hansi Flick didn’t really mention any injuries. Here is what the callups look like for this round:

Our squad for June's UEFA Nations League games against, Italy, England and Hungary! #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/BxT9WOUSDT — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 19, 2022

Based on that, we can start formulating some kind of lineup. Thomas Muller and Kai Havertz should be locked-in at the top of the lineup, with any two of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Timo Werner making up the rest of the attack. Based on his known preferences, Flick will probably choose Werner over Sane for this one, but it’s hard to be sure since there isn’t much evidence to go on.

In midfield, assuming the lineup will be a standard 4-2-3-1, Flick will almost certainly start Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka together as part of a standard dual pivot. Kimmich and Goretzka are already familiar with their coach’s tactics from his time in charge of Bayern Munich, so their presence should help the Germans control the game against the likes of Jorginho and Barella. Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan is the only other serious option for the starting XI, with the rest of the squad relegated to a substitute role at best.

In defense, things get a little interesting. David Raum is the only true left-back on the squad, so he’s basically guaranteed to start, but the other positions are not so obvious. Any two of Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Antonio Rudiger could start in the center-back spots, while right-back could be a three-way competition between Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, and Benjamin Henrichs. Based on Flick’s track record, let’s assume a Raum-Rudiger-Sule-Kehrer back line.

To round things out, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer will reprise his role as Germany’s captain and keeper. Here’s what the lineup could look like:

How does that look? What changes would you make? Comment below!

As always, we appreciate all the support!