Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 52 — Does Bayern Munich lack strategic direction?; Reacting to Robert Lewandowski wanting out and Sadio Mane wanting in; Julian Nagelsmann has his work cut out for him; and MORE!

Typically when you hit up the Weekend Warm-up Podcast, you will hear some analysis and positivity — but we threw that out the window this week.

It is not time to panic yet, but it is time to wonder if anyone knows what the hell is going on at Bayern Munich these days.

After a crazy week of news, this is what we have on tap:

A look at Robert Lewandowski’s verbal cutting of ties to Bayern Munich.

Examining the potential move for Sadio Mane.

How Serge Gnabry’s rejection of a €19 million offer shows there is something bad brewing at Bayern Munich.

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s job is going to be a lot harder in year two.

A look at the lack of direction and reactionary action from the Bayern Munich front office.

