Report: Serge Gnabry has rejected a €19 million per year offer from Bayern Munich

If you were holding out hope that Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry were going to be able to come an agreement on a new contract, you might be disappointed.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Gnabry has astoundingly — and allegedly — turned down a €19 million per year offer from Bayern Munich. it would seem very unlikely that the club will improve that offer.

Now, it appears that the club will have to seriously begin exploring options for a sale as Bild is also reporting that Bayern Munich bosses will not improve their offer to Gnabry. No further talks are scheduled.

On Thursday at a press conference for the German national team, Gnabry avoided talking about his contract situation, but did not hold back when talking about “appreciation.”

“I don’t want to comment on my contract situation. There’s no need to try with more questions,” said Gnabry (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s something that goes both ways. But it’s not always about money like it’s written in the media. You get appreciation in a variety of ways at the club. That’s why it’s not always about the money for us players, as is usually reported.”

And yes, Gnabry has heard the rumors about Bayern Munich pursuing Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

“I don’t want to say anything about that,” Gnabry stated.

Gnabry has been linked to Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal FC, and Tottenham Hotspur among others.