Corentin Tolisso talks over his time with Bayern Munich and how the front office didn’t want him

In an interview with L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso had some extremely interesting takes on his time with the club — and why it probably did not matter that manager Julian Nagelsmann wanted to keep him.

“There were many good moments. The Champions League was the ultimate achievement. The league titles too, I’m proud of that. I was really happy during my first year, I was playing and scoring, which took me to the World Cup,” said Tolisso. “When you lose a game at Bayern, it’s the absolute crisis. The demands and the desire to win every game are always there. I hope I will take this mentality to my next club.”

When it came down to staying or leaving, Tolisso understood that manager Julian Nagelsmann wanted to keep him, but that the coach had probably not built up enough clout to get his way.

“We didn’t play a great season. I don’t think the coach had enough say yet to be able to say: ‘I want to keep this player’ - I understand the club’s decision. From my point of view too, it’s good to change air and start a new cycle,” Tolisso said. “(Nagelsmann) gave me confidence. I was playing regularly under him and then I got injured, I think that played a role. There’s the coach’s opinion and then the people in charge.”