Markus Babbel defends Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić

As some problems in Bayern Munich are becoming more and more evident, the sporting director is under fire again. Some player contracts have not been renewed and Robert Lewandowski publicly said that he has the desire to leave the club.

The media is already putting pressure on Bayern’s board, but Markus Babbel thinks that Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is doing fine. In a recent interview with Bild, Babbel stood in Brazzo’s defense and explained his opinion: “When Bayern won six titles, no one thanked Salihamidzic. And when success leaves a little to be desired, he is the culprit.”

Babbel is sure that Brazzo is doing a good job behind the scenes, but also acknowledges that he has to work on his public appearance: “Hasan’s bad luck is that he has and had great coaches in Hansi Flick and now Julian Nagelsmann. Do you then want a sports director who can articulate himself or perhaps not appear quite so strongly in public and works super for it?”

Babbel is probably right — when things are going bad, Salihamidžić is almost always first on the line, but when things are going well, he’s hardly ever mentioned. But something is off behind the scenes, it is probably not just Brazzo’s fault, but there are some aspects that he can work on.