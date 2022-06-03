Currently out of the mix, Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel yearns for place on German national team

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel had a terrific season on loan with AS Monaco, but the 25-year-old has his sights set on a spot with the German national team.

“It is every kid’s dream to one day play for the national team. It’s something very different from everyday life in the club. It’s therefore part of my dreams to play for Germany, even if it’s not an obsession, because I’m very happy with Monaco,” said Nübel:(as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Goalkeeping is a very special position in Germany. There are even specialized coaches for goalkeepers in club training centers. There is a wery good level of training. And it’s true that it has always been important for Germany to have very good goalkeepers.”

With another strong season at AS Monaco, Nübel could certainly push his way into consideration for the next World Cup cycle.

Nübel’s formative years were spent at Schalke 04, of course, and some players he observed or encountered while with Die Königsblauen had a big influence on him.

“In the past, I always liked Jens Lehmann, who played like me at Schalke and then (he played) at Dortmund and Arsenal. And then when I arrived in Gelsenkirchen at 18, there was Ralf Fährmann in goal. He is a very good goalkeeper, who helped me a lot learn and progress,” said Nübel. “He inspired me a lot, with his style and his way of training on a daily basis. Oliver Kahn? I was still a little small to remember him, and I must say that I was above all a big fan of Jens Lehmann.”

When thinking about how to go “full Frankenstein” and create the ultimate goalkeeper, Nübel had an idea of what might work best.

“For kicking, I think the best is Marc-André ter Stegen. For the reading of the game, Manuel Neuer is obviously the strongest, coming off his line as he does. There is also Thibaut Courtois who is very good in front of his goal,” Nübel remarked.