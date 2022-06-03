Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn likes working with Brazzo, but future is up to the board

There are many moves in motion at Bayern Munich and many fluid contract situations.

In fact, the man in charge of handling most of those negotiations — sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic — will see his own deal expire next summer.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn recently spoke on the topic and indicated that the decision to extend Salihamidzic’s deal or let him walk away is not up to him.

“I really enjoy working with Hasan and he gives his all for the club every day. We will analyze the season together and continue to work on FC Bayern’s success,” Kahn told Welt Am Sonntag (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In principle, however, the supervisory board is responsible for the renewal of the executive board members’ contracts.”

Like any sporting director, Salihamidzic has had some hits and some misses. Most recently, though, multiple players have spoken about a lack of communication from the club and a feeling of not being appreciated. The perception has been that at least some of that stems from the players’ respective dealings (or lack of dealings) with the sporting director.