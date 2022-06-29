Report: RB Leipzig haven’t received a formal offer from Bayern Munich for Konrad Laimer

Per new information from Sport Bild, RB Leipzig has not yet received an official offers from Bayern Munich for midfielder Konrad Laimer, though it is well known that he’s on Julian Nagelsmann’s wish list for this summer. Leipzig reportedly want around 30 million euros for the Austrian, whose contract with Die Roten Bullen is set to expire next summer and the player himself has made it clear that he wants to leave the club.

Obviously, Nagelsmann already has a great working relationship with Laimer from their time together at RB Leipzig and the midfielder has been regarded as Nagelsmann’s “dream player” before. The manager himself has recently expressed his desire for “one or two pressing machines” to be added to Bayern’s squad, particularly in the midfield, and Laimer is known for his effectiveness off the ball and his ability to win it in advantageous positions.

For Bayern, there has been a recent period of radio silence on the Laimer front, but they do have some leverage at the negotiating table when that time would come because of the fact that the player has rejected contract extension offers. He wants to leave Leipzig, has a contract expiring next summer, and his preferred destination is Bayern, partially thanks to his solid relationship with Nagelsmann. Agreeing on an appropriate fee is really the only thing that would be standing in the way of a move materializing this summer. Leipzig won’t want to run the risk of potentially losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Laimer would assuredly help Nagelsmann complete his midfield. He’s already brought in Ryan Gravenberch from AFC Ajax, but has lost Marc Roca to Leeds United and Corentin Tolisso has also left the club. With his playing style and systems, he needs a ball-winning midfielder that is tactically sound off the ball and Laimer, as a player he already knows very well and has those exact attributes, would be the perfect addition for him.

A solid offer for Laimer, however, could change things for Marcel Sabitzer. The club might be willing to give him a chance moving forward despite a lackluster campaign last season after joining from Leipzig towards the end of the transfer window. Bayern was able to sign him on a bargain deal, but he did not live up to anywhere close to his potential in his maiden season at the club he supported as a child. If Laimer was to join, that could spell a departure for Sabitzer, perhaps even back to Leipzig in what could turn out to be a swap deal.