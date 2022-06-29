Bayern Munich prospect Christopher Scott officially joins Royal Antwerp

Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp F.C. have completed their transfer scoop for Bayern Munich II attacking midfielder Christopher Scott after a medical earlier today.

The promising midfielder arrived from the Bayer 04 Leverkusen academy in 2020 amid comparisons to Kai Havertz and made his Bundesliga debut that April, but so far has only two appearances for the senior team. Still, in two seasons with Bayern II he has earned 47 caps and scored nine times across the third and fourth divisions of German football. Scott has broken into the Germany international youth setup as well, and also retains eligibility for Ghana.

From campus director Jochen Sauer, speaking for FCBayern.com:

Over the past two and a half years, Christopher has developed with us from a youth player into a permanent fixture in the amateurs. With the move to the Belgian first division, he now wants to take the next step. We wish him every success for his future path and will follow his development very closely.

Scott joins Antwerp on a four-year deal and for an undisclosed fee after having previously been linked to Celtic.

Takeaways

It’s a little disappointing to lose a potential starlet who arrived with a fair amount of fanfare, but Bayern are incredibly stocked with central and half-space attackers. In the youth setup alone there’s also Gabriel Vidović (18) an Paul Wanner (16), both of whom earned a smattering of senior team minutes in the Bundesliga ahead of Scott last season.

Scott’s contract was due to expire in June and the club reportedly triggered an extension in order to collect a fee. However, the move seemed inevitable — the right step at the right time for both parties. And while Celtic may be bigger platform, the developmental opportunity at Antwerp may have been more appealing.

We’ll be curious to learn about the fee (which is likely well below €1m) as well as any sell-on or buyback clauses, if any such information comes out.