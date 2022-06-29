Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, FC Barcelona battling over Ousmane Dembélé?; Real Madrid, Liverpool sparring over Serge Gnabry?; Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United could be done; and MORE!

It seemed far-fetched that Bayern Munich would still be linked to FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé (and per one source, it is), but there were still a few stories out of Spain stating that the Bavarians were in the mix for the Frenchman.

Really, it is a ludicrous rumor at this stage given that Bayern Munich just inked Sadio Mané to a significant contract:

Ousmane Dembélé has two contract offers from Bayern and Chelsea - better offers than Barcelona's, but still far from what the player wants [@xavitorresll, @OnzeTv3] pic.twitter.com/dq6MepV7hd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 27, 2022

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, shot down the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Dembélé with authority, though:

NOT TRUE❌ is that Bayern made a offer for Ousmane Dembele @FCBayern @dembouz — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 28, 2022

According to Sky, Chelsea FC is leading the race for Dembélé:

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ousmane Dembélé when his contract expires at Barcelona next week. The Daily Star report that Barcelona boss Xavi has tried to entice the Frenchman with a new contract, but Dembele has his heart set on a fresh start. Dembele impressed the Catalan side in 2017 when at Dortmund, thus triggering a £135M move to Barcelona at 2017. However, a string of injuries and fitness injuries have limited Dembele’s capabilities at the Nou Camp.

Fabrizio Romano says that Barca is not giving up hope to retain Dembélé, though:

New contacts between Ousmane Dembélé's agent Moussa Sissoko and Barcelona will take place today. Ousmane wants an improved proposal to extend the contract and stay at Barça, as reported yesterday. #FCB



Key hours ahead as Dembélé will decide his future this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Liverpool and Real Madrid could both be scoping Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry:

Liverpool are in the way of Spanish giants Real Madrid in their pursuit of Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, as per SPORT (h/t Liverpool Echo). The Reds are apparently ‘considering’ a move for the German international after losing both Sadio Mane and Divock Origi this summer. Mane, in fact, is now Gnabry’s teammate. Both of them are versatile forwards and it remains to be seen how the Senegal international’s entry at the Allianz Arena impacts the former Arsenal forward’s playing time. Last season, he was an important part of Julian Nagelsmann’s side. The German’s ability to play as a centre-forward could be what appeals to Los Blancos. While Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr are two of the most exciting young wingers in European football, Karim Benzema isn’t getting any younger. LFC, meanwhile, would want some sort of depth in their team after seeing Origi and Mane leave this summer. Takumi Minamino is also close to sealing a transfer to AS Monaco. Having only added Darwin Nunez this summer, it is obvious that personnel-wise, the Reds have weakened themselves up front when compared to the squad they possessed last month. Gnabry would be a really smart buy and we could offer the 26-year-old winger a route back to English football after his failed stint with Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal. His current deal is set to expire next year, which could play in our favour.

It is really starting to feel like Gnabry is on his way out the door at Bayern Munich.

For the first time in a long time, BFW is doing a three-person show! Hasan Salihamidzic has been a perennial subject of controversy at Bayern Munich, and with his contract set to run out next season, we decided to do a deep dive on his record and what he has achieved in his tenure as sporting director. With the Sadio Mané saga fresh in everyone’s minds, it seemed like a good time to finally tackle this issue.

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our opening thoughts about Brazzo and how he has conducted his business at Bayern Munich.

Does Brazzo deserve the flack he gets for failing to extend certain contracts?

Talking about the communication issues at Bayern, especially the Robert Lewandowski saga.

The Niklas Sule incident — what happened there? Going through everything from top to bottom.

Criticism of Herbert Hainer and Oliver Kahn. How much of their failings are being blamed on Brazzo?

INNN tries to come up with some redeeming points for Brazzo. Maybe he learned his lessons this season?

What happened between Hansi Flick and Brazzo?

Final question: Has Brazzo earned his contract extension yet? What more should he do? (Arguments ensue ...)

Is Niklas Süle’s #25 an homage to his old golf buddy Thomas Müller? Either way, if you know any folks looking for a Borussia Dortmund kit, they would have some new options:

Manchester City is anticipating an exit for Raheem Sterling and Chelsea FC could be the destination:

Manchester City are expecting to field an opening offer from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling after Thomas Tuchel engaged the England international over how he would fit in at Stamford Bridge. Pep Guardiola has repeatedly stated “I don’t like to keep players that are unhappy” and is open to allowing Sterling’s exit this summer, even to a Premier League rival, on condition that an acceptable bid in the region of £50m is tabled.

Fabrizio Romano thinks the deal is getting closer:

Positive feelings around Raheem Sterling deal also tonight. Chelsea have a new bid ready, Man City are prepared to let him go as it was part of the plan - and Raheem is keen on Chelsea move. Personal terms, already discussed. #CFC



Second bid is coming. More to follow soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

Sterling’s arrival should have some fallout. Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi could all become candidates to leave Chelsea if Sterling arrives.

Tottenham Hotspur is looking to bring in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol:

Tottenham have opened talks to sign RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, according to the Sun. #RBL #THFC #COYS — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 27, 2022

It appears that FC Barcelona and Manchester United are very close to getting a deal done for Frenkie de Jong as numbers have — allegedly — been agreed on:

Frenkie de Jong is the desired transfer for Erik ten Hag as new head coach of Manchester United. Been told there is an agreement on fee between United and Barca. #MUFC set to pay €65m as guaranteed sum + add-ons. Now a solution has to be found on personal terms... ⏳ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 28, 2022

(With Chuck out of pocket for a few days, Samrin stepped in to host the Weekend Warm-up and did so with aplomb. Chuck is back next week for the Season 1 finale!)

Bayern Munich made a big move official this week with Sadio Mané joining from Liverpool. The Robert Lewandowski saga, though maybe on the backburner, is by no means over. Both players feature on today’s topics list: