Bayern Munich plans to make Jamal Musiala a marketing star in the USA

As Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala takes more responsibility on the field, the club is working to give him more importance off the field as well.

According to a report from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern wants to make Musiala “the club’s face” in the United States, alongside Alphonso Davies. Musiala is signed through 2026 with the Bavarian giants and, at the tender age of 19, should be a pivotal figure of the club for the next decade. His popularity at the club is already on the rise and should steadily grow over the years.

That is not to say, though, that he isn’t immensely popular already. The Bild report continues by stating that Musiala is already one of the top five shirt sellers in the entire Bayern squad and should play an “important role” as Bayern travels to the US on July 18th as part of the club’s pre season preparations.

What an incredible journey it has been for Musiala. From his incredible rise through the youth ranks at Bayern, to his breakthrough under former manager Hansi Flick, to his first professional contract at Bayern at just 18-years-old, to his debut with the German national team, becoming the club’s “face” in the United States is yet another step in Musiala’s rise. It will be interesting for Bayern fans around the globe to witness what else he will accomplish next.