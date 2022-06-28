Report: FC Barcelona preparing new offer for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski — will a sale of Frenkie de Jong provide enough funds?

According to a report from Meczyki journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk, FC Barcelona is preparing its next offer to Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona is pushing harder and harder on the transfer. According to our information, it will present another proposal soon. As we heard, the new offer of 40 million euros and bonuses is to be sent to Munich even within the next 24 hours. The entire package will spin around EUR 50 million. It is still difficult to say whether the latest proposal will be enough to close the deal. However, this is a great offer, considering that the Pole will soon turn 34 years old and only a year remains until his contract expires.

A pitch of €40 million, plus another €10 million in potential bonuses still feels a little light for Lewandowski, but also seems like a lot of money for a cash-strapped club like Barca. So...where will FC Barcelona come up with a package that could total €50 million?

Per Sport1, at least some of the funds could potentially come from a sale of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United:

According to SPORT1 information, FC Barcelona and Manchester United have agreed on a transfer fee for Frenkie de Jong. In addition to a basic amount of 65 million euros, another 15 million in bonus payments could be added in the future. Millions that the Catalans could invest to free Lewandowski from Bayern.

Another wrinkle in this story is that Bayern Munich has — allegedly — raised its asking price to €60 million, so even if Barca does submit this proposal, it could be rejected pretty quickly unless Bayern Munich lowers its rumored demands.

Lewandowski has also been linked to Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain.