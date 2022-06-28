Bayern Munich Alumni: Renato Sanches linked to PSG and AC Milan

Bayern Munich alumni Renato Sanches has had many ups and downs over the past six years. When he joined Bayern Munich from Benfica in 2016, he looked like a promising star on the rise, but a lack of playing time paired with confidence issues (Javi Martinez does not think there’s any reason to have confidence issues…) haltered his progress immensely.

The 2016 Golden Boy Award winner eventually left Bayern Munich in 2019 after an unsuccessful loan spell at Swansea City where he initially looked like he was finally going to put his talent on display only to plateau once again. Though he was battling a persistent hamstring injury at his next destination OSC Lille, he played a solid role in 91 appearances since 2019 with goal and assist contributions. However, Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec criticized Sanches’ discipline stating that he must “mature as a character.”

Yet, according to recent news from Calciomercato, Sanches, whose contract will expire in 2023, is set to move to a top-tier club where he might be able to reach his full potential. Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. The Italian giant is especially keen on signing the Portuguese midfielder after losing Sven Botman to Newcastle, but is facing tough competition from PSG whose offer of “€30 is much higher than the €18m offer” from AC which seems to indicate that “Renato Sanches is closer to the Eiffel Tower than to the Duomo.”

Sanches remains a mystery. How he was able to convince PSG and AC with mediocre performances is an enigma. One can only hope for him that he will find his luck somewhere other than Bavaria.

Renato Sanches — Wasted potential or rising star? Let us know in the comments below.