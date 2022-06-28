Did Bayern Munich just sign the best talent of Paris Saint-Germain?

Last Saturday there was a big social-media storm about Bayern Munich’s rumored contract agreement with the young midfielder Ayman Kari, from Paris Saint-Germain’s academy. At the age of seventeen Ayman is one of the best midfield talents in the world and last year he won the ‘Titi d’Or’, an award given to the best talent in the academy of PSG. Ayman is yet to sign his professional contract with PSG, and his contract with the club runs out on 30th June of this year. And Bayern were said to be looking to take advantage of this situation as they were rumored to be plotting a move that will bring youngster to the club on a free transfer. And a deal was seemingly on the verge of being done.

The social-media rumors gathered more intensity after people on the internet found out that, Bayern’s ‘Senior player care manager’, Johannes Mösmang was already following Kari on Instagram. While this can well be of no significance but Mösmang has an interesting ‘Instagram follow’ history. In past, he already started ‘following’ Leroy Sané and Lucas Hernández on Instagram, just days before they officially signed their contracts with FC Bayern, so yeah, make out of it what you will.

But in reality, the move does not seem to be so close to being done. Ayman’s advisor told RMC Sport that it was not yet over between Kari and PSG, and they are still trying to extend the youngster’s contract.

❗️Ayman Kari, heavily linked with Bayern & free agent on June 30, is still in discussions with PSG - his advisor told @RMCsport: “Paris have come back to us, Antero Henrique is now managing the case directly with Yohan Cabaye” — PSGhub (@PSGhub) June 25, 2022

Journalist Hadrian Grenier confirmed the report that exchanges between PSG and Kari’s contingency are still continuing over a long-time sporting project.

De source de l’entourage du joueur, rien n’est acté pour l’avenir d’Ayman Kari , qui est ciblé par de très nombreux clubs.



Les discussions se poursuivent avec le PSG concernant la lisibilité du projet à long terme. Les échanges portent purement sur le plan sportif. — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) June 25, 2022

Translation: From sources around the player, nothing has been decided for the future of Ayman Kari , who is targeted by many clubs. Discussions are continuing with PSG regarding the readability of the long-term project. The exchanges are purely on the sporting level

Now GOAL France has confirmed that Bayern were, in fact, in advanced talks to sign Kari, but the negotiations have apparently stalled now and Paris have re-intensified their efforts to keep their young midfielder. Moreover, two Bundesliga clubs have also joined the race to secure Kari’s signature.

Bayern has a history of signing ‘Titi d’Or’ winners, however. Their Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou are both former winners of this award, Coman, in fact, won if twice. Another well-known name of Bundesliga, Moussa Diaby of Bayern Leverkusen has also won it in the past. Ayman Kari will be third ‘Titi d’Or’ winner to play for FC Bayern if the move goes through, but competition from everywhere else, is only getting tougher.