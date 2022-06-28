Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich to continue Oktoberfest kit tradition

After the launch of an Oktoberfest kit last year, Bayern Munich will be launching another kit this year as well (Footy Headlines). The debut Oktoberfest kit was clean and mean, it was a great kit. Many of the fans and many of us in the BFW community loved it. Although this season’s kit hasn’t been leaked, some mockups are out there.

Bayern will once again release a new Oktoberfest kit this year. It will be released in August and worn in one Bundesliga game next season [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/3U3sefiaFS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 24, 2022

After the 2013/14 away kit that drew inspiration from Oktoberfest, an exclusive Wiesn kit was launched in 2021. Its clean look and colour combination with the little touch around the logo was an instant hit with the fans.

Bayern present their new Oktoberfest kit which they will wear once when they face Bochum this Saturday pic.twitter.com/kiDXdADDzi — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 17, 2021

If Bayern and Adidas do a good job with the design, there is no reason to believe that a Wiesn kit tradition wouldn’t do well with the fans. There hasn’t been any leaks yet for this year’s kit, so here’s a fan version instead. Let us know what you think in the comment section.