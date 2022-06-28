 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich to continue Oktoberfest kit tradition

After a great debut last year, Bayern and Adidas will be launching a Wiesn kit again this year.

By RuneKingThor
/ new
FBL-GERMANY-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH
Bavarian tradition Oktoberfest themed 2013-14 away kit
Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

After the launch of an Oktoberfest kit last year, Bayern Munich will be launching another kit this year as well (Footy Headlines). The debut Oktoberfest kit was clean and mean, it was a great kit. Many of the fans and many of us in the BFW community loved it. Although this season’s kit hasn’t been leaked, some mockups are out there.

After the 2013/14 away kit that drew inspiration from Oktoberfest, an exclusive Wiesn kit was launched in 2021. Its clean look and colour combination with the little touch around the logo was an instant hit with the fans.

If Bayern and Adidas do a good job with the design, there is no reason to believe that a Wiesn kit tradition wouldn’t do well with the fans. There hasn’t been any leaks yet for this year’s kit, so here’s a fan version instead. Let us know what you think in the comment section.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...