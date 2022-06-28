Sasa Kalajdzic no longer an option to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

It’s been suggested that Bayern Munich has once again raised their asking price for Robert Lewandowski o 60-million euros from 50 for Barcelona. The striker has been posturing for a move to the Catalans for the better part of the past two months and has made it clear that he does not want to play for Bayern anymore. The club’s front office, however, has remained adamant in remaining the press that Lewandowski still has on year left on his current contract, and that simple fact will not change. It very well may come down to the Polish captain going on strike when preseason starts if a solution is not found beforehand.

There have been several links to a handful of players for Bayern to sign as Lewandowski replacements, though nothing concrete has really intensified, even as Barcelona tries to amplify their efforts to secure the striker. VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdizc had been heavily linked as one of the potential frontrunners for Bayern to sign if and when Lewandowski leaves, but per new information from kicker (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), that’s no longer the case and he’s pretty much out of the running by now.

Per the new information from kicker, Kalajdzic is no longer a Lewandowski replacement option. Rather, they see him only as a potential backup for Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting. The Cameroonian striker was linked with a potential move to Qatar to play in the Qatari Stars League earlier in the summer, but his agent was quick to come out and deny those rumors as quickly as they had surfaced. “These reports are far-fetched. There’s no reason to say or write that. He’s staying at Bayern. His situation has been clarified internally,” his agent Roger Wittmann had said when he was asked about those links.

There’s an understanding that, despite Lewandowski’s expected departure from the club this summer, Choupo-Moting might’ve felt slightly threatened by the arrival of Sadio Mane, since he can play a number of different positions in Bayern’s attack. He could’ve also been slightly peeved by the Kalajdzic links, but now it’s clear that the latter would only join the club if Choupo Moting was to wind up leaving this summer.