Frauen forward Weronika Zawistowska extends loan at 1. FC Köln

Bayern Munich don’t just have the one talented Polish forward. In 2021, FC Bayern Frauen acquired Weronika Zawistowska from KKS Czarni Sosnowiec, and she spent her first season in the Frauen-Bundesliga on loan at 1. FC Köln. Now she’s confirmed for an encore performance in North Rhine-Westphalia.

“The extension of Weronika’s loan was the wish of all parties involved,” said Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech for FCBayern.com. “Weronika played a very good season [at Köln] after a period of acclimation and received a lot of playing time.”

Rather than present her with a second drastic change in as many seasons, Rech indicated that Zawistowska’s continued development will be best served by building on last year’s positives.

Köln finished 8th out of twelve in the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2021/22, and Zawistowska scored three of her team’s 22 season goals over 1839 minutes — second-most time accumulated on the team, per FBref. She’s also been capped 23 times for Poland’s senior national team since 2019, scoring seven goals.

The Bayern Frauen are currently deep in the front lines, but we’ll be eagerly monitoring the next steps of this brightly talented attacker.

Zawistowska is under contract through 2024.