Bayern Munich Alumni: Niko Kovac channels the The Kinks for ex-player

In a recent interview with Canal+, recent Real Madrid signee and former AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni spoke about the impact that former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac had on him.

“My best coach? Niko Kovac without a doubt, before he came I was a boy, under him I became a man. He showed me that defense is art, he made me who I am,” Tchouameni said.

That guidance helped make Tchouameni a rich man as Real Madrid reached a verbal agreement with AS Monaco to sign the France international in a total package in a deal that was worth more than than €100 million

Because my mind works in mysterious ways, I could not help but think how much Tchouameni’s quote sounded like the lyrics from “Lola” by The Kinks.

Damn it...I re-wrote some of the lyrics:

I met him at a footy club down in Monaco Where you drink champagne and it tastes just like lukewarm water H-2-0, water He walked up to me and he asked me to play I asked him his name and in a Slavic voice he said Kovac N-I-K-O, Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Well, I’m not the world’s most physical guy But when taught me how play defense, he nearly broke my behind Oh my Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Well, I’m not dumb but I can’t understand Why he drinks lukewarm water and makes crazy demands Oh my Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Well, we drank lukewarm water and talked about Miami Nights Under the Stade Louis II spotlights He talked me up and patted my back gently And said “Dear boy, won’t you play midfield for me?” Well, I’m not the world’s most passionate guy But when I saw the 99 Luftballoons video, I nearly lost my mind Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac Ka-ka-ka-ka Kovac

I could keep going, but you get the point.

Some day, the BFW Staff Band will add this to our play list.