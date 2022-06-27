Does Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski want to move to FC Barcelona to compete against Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema?

The ongoing saga of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is far from over, with his dream destination FC Barcelona still anticipating the moment that they will pry the Polish international from Bavaria.

In the chaos that is Lewandowski’s situation, his former agent Cezary Kucharski spoke to SER and revealed that Lewandowski and Barcelona are both fighting for this transfer to happen. “The million-dollar question, whether he will play for Barça or not, is very clear,” Kucharski said. “Barça and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing. I think he is going to sign for Barcelona, ​​I see it as possible.”

Kucharski also revealed that Bayern already knew Lewandowski’s plan of playing in Spain and retiring in the United States, in addition to Lewandowski wanting to pressure the club into allowing the attacker to be released from his contract. “He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract. The Bayern leaders know that he wanted to go to Spain. His plan was Germany, then Spain and finish his career in the United States,” Kucharski explained.

Another reason why the striker wants to try his hand in Spanish football is that Lewandowski wants to one-up fellow striker Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and show him who the better striker was. “He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, it is another reason to go to Barça,” Kucharski said. “Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barça are at the same level.”