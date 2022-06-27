Manchester United keen on Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

Just as Sadio Mane arrives at Bayern Munich from England, rumors continue to circulate that Serge Gnabry could be leaving Bayern for England. Gnabry’s contact is set to expire after next season and extension talks have stalled for the moment after sources say that Gnabry turned down a deal where he would be making €19 million. Now, according to Bild, Manchester United is showing interest in signing Gnabry.

Currently, United is focused on signing the 22-year old Antony from Ajax, but if that move doesn’t pan out — and at the moment, the move looks unlikely — Gnabry would draw a lot of interest. Quoting the Manchester Evening News, Bild says that Manchester United are said to be keen on Gnabry.

Gnabry is familiar with the Premier League, having played for Arsenal before joining Bayern. Rumors linked Gnabry with other London clubs — including Tottenham Hotspur — but Gnabry’s connection to Arsenal would most likely rule out a move to any other London club. Mane’s arrival also means that Gnabry will have more completion on the wings.

We haven’t heard much from Gnabry personally this summer, but his good friend and teammate for club and country — Joshua Kimmich — had this to say, “Especially because he is such a good friend, it is very, very important to me that he makes a decision, with which he is satisfied. In the end he says it was the right decision. He has to make that decision himself. He knows what he has at Bayern. Nevertheless, he has to decide what is important to him at the end of the day, what he wants. Whatever the decision, I hope that in the end he sits there and says: That was the right thing to do.”