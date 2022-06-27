Bayern Munich Frauen to face Barcelona in the AMOS Women’s French Cup semifinal

Bayern Munich just cannot get enough for Barcelona, yeah?

At the AMOS Women’s French Cup in Toulouse, Bayern Frauen will meet Barcelona’s women’s team in the semi-finals. The other participants in this tournament are Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United.

Bayern Frauen, the defending champions of the cup, find themselves facing among the toughest teams in the world. Most recently, Barcelona’s women’s team finished as the runners-up of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. This game will form a test of endurance as a part of the preparations for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, August 16th, against the Catalans, at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse, it’s all about reaching the tournament final.

At the time of the tournament, all national players are expected to be back in the squad. “We want to use the games to prepare for the new season together,” says sporting director Bianca Rech. If they win against Barcelona, ​​new head coach Alexander Straus will have to prepare his side to face Paris Saint Germain or Manchester United in the final.