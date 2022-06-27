Bavarian Podcast Works S4E36: Should Bayern Munich extend Brazzo? Mané, Lewandowski, and more incidents examined

For the first time ever, BFW is doing a three-person show! Hasan Salihamidzic has been a perennial subject of controversy at Bayern Munich, and with his contract set to run out next season, we decided to do a deep dive on his record and what he has achieved in his tenure as sporting director. With the Sadio Mané saga fresh in everyone’s minds, it seemed like a good time to finally tackle this issue.

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our opening thoughts about Brazzo and how he has conducted his business at Bayern Munich.

Does Brazzo deserve the flack he gets for failing to extend certain contracts?

Talking about the communication issues at Bayern, especially the Robert Lewandowski saga.

The Niklas Sule incident — what happened there? Going through everything from top to bottom.

Criticism of Herbert Hainer and Oliver Kahn. How much of their failings are being blamed on Brazzo?

INNN tries to come up with some redeeming points for Brazzo. Maybe he learned his lessons this season?

What happened between Hansi Flick and Brazzo?

Final question: Has Brazzo earned his contract extension yet? What more should he do? (Arguments ensue ...)

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

