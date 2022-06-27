Bayern Munich’s captain Manuel Neuer visits kids with his foundation

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer recently visited the little children of his ‘Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation’ in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The charity, founded in 2010, supports children who are in need of social upliftment.

The website homepage of the foundation reads “For families in a socially disadvantaged environment, the need is often great, and it is the children who suffer the most. It’s missing in so many corners. Our job is to support these young people. The guiding principle of the Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation is therefore: We want to help children to be able to live a good life, give them courage and show them perspective.”

Long before a visit to my foundation homes, the anticipation builds - now it was finally time again! I always look forward to my home, because I know how rarely I can be there due to the busy schedule. But most of all, I look forward to the children we get to care for and accompany with the @manuelneuerkidsfoundation. I have known many of them for years - the positive development they have taken makes me proud! Proud of the entire team at MNKF, which provides homework support, regular meals, leisure activities and a wide variety of courses, among other things, on a daily basis. Thank you for everything! P.S. Dancing went great! I wasn’t quite as successful at tug-of-war and kickball... ⚽️

Neuer brightened everyone’s day there by paying them a visit, a classy gesture that’ll surely inspire many young bright children in the ‘Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation’.

Superman may not be real, but SuperManu is.