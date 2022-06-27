Tomasz Hajto says Robert Lewandowski is disappointed with Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski’s potential move from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona is the talk of the town everywhere and Poland is no exception. Lewy’s home country is keenly watching this saga, curious about the marksman’s future, whether at Bayern or elsewhere.

Recently, fellow countryman Tomasz Hajto, a former Bundesliga player at Schalke and Nurnberg spoke to Sport1 (as transcribed by Sport). His stance is that the Bayern front office is completely to blame for Lewy’s desire to leave.

“Simply, he’s deeply disappointed. Oliver Kahn told him that he would make him a renewal offer but Robert said that he had not received it,” Hajto said.

He went on to state that the entire matter should be resolved internally. “This had not happened with Rummenigge and Hoeness. With them nothing was public. Neither Robert nor Bayern needs this theatre,” he declared.

Such a strong stance against the front office is not uncommon, as many who have spoken on this saga, have backed Lewandowski and shifted the blame towards the higher-ups. But one cannot make such strong comments until the reality is exposed since there have been multiple conflicting reports regarding whether or not an offer was made to Lewy.