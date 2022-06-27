Where will Germany stay in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup?

Bayern Munich fans are probably familiar with the country Qatar. It’s the home of Qatar Airways, the land of the rich people where “expensive” is their game, and sweltering heat is the norm. Thankfully, the FIFA World Cup is being held in the less hot months of the year for Qatar during November and December. At the time of writing, Qatar’s temperatures go up to 40° C (no wonder James wanted to leave).

While it may be hot in Qatar, the place that Germany will be staying at looks very cool: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. Having opened just this year on March 29, Zulal Wellness Resort is a 5-star, 28-hectare (280,000 square meters) resort located on the northern coast of Qatar, overlooking the Arabian Gulf. It’s a 1.5-hour drive from the airport and a 1-hour drive from the city center. You can also take a helicopter from the airport, and it will bring you to the resort. It is 10 kilometers away from the Al Shamal Sports Stadium; it’s not an official venue for the tournament, but the place where the team will be training.

Zulal is owned by Chiva-Som, a coastal resort in Thailand, which means “Haven of Life”. Both resorts are an escape from the movements of city living and the tranquility of the two resorts will guarantee peace of mind during your stay. Now, shall we go see what Zulal has in store for Die Mannschaft?

Zulal is proud of the wellness journey that they offer their guests throughout their stay, with the hope of inspiring lifestyle change. These include personal consultations and therapy programs such as treatments, activities, nutrition. Zulal’s unique approach takes into account the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of their clientele.

These activities can be found in two areas. The first is called “Zulal Serenity”, where you can go to the spa, do yoga, exercise, and many activities that can incite lasting change. The second area meant for families is called “Zulal Discovery”, which is Zulal Serenity for families. Both Serenity and Discovery have the same activities, the difference being the latter having activities for children. The rooms of both areas are immaculate and include relaxing views of the surroundings, which makes for a pleasant and enjoyable stay.

Zulal is also committed to their sustainability pledge, which means that the whole resort and the resources it uses are well maintained and used wisely. Their philosophy is about infusing past traditions with the future. The Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) that they use is administered by their expert practitioners.

So there you have it, the overview on Zulal Wellness Resort: Germany’s base at the World Cup! I think it’s really nice and I hope the team will enjoy their stay there and fingers crossed it lasts until December 18, if you know what I mean.

