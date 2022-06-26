Sadio Mane picks an unexpected new kit number at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has chosen the new number he will wear at Bayern Munich, and it’s not exactly a standard pick. As confirmed via press release today evening, the former Liverpool FC striker will wear the #17 from next season onward. Jerseys with Mane’s name and the number 17 will be available on the club’s official stores from Tuesday.

Here is the official announcement of Mane’s pick:

You can tell that he basically chose something randomly, because the press release is as short as it gets. They really could not find anything to say about this news. Doubtless, Bayern would rather forget the last player to wear the #17 at the club.

This is a stark departure from the #10 that Mane is used to wearing for Liverpool and the Senegalese National Team, but the change was necessary because that number is already held by Leroy Sane at Bayern. Sane’s father claimed earlier in the week that his son would give up the kit number if necessary, but it didn’t come to pass. Had he taken the #10, Mane would’ve been following in the footsteps of Arjen Robben, another iconic winger who wore the jersey for Bayern Munich.

This also ends speculation that Mane could receive either the #7 or #9 if Serge Gnabry or Robert Lewandowski were to move on this summer. However, that doesn’t mean that either player is guaranteed to stay. The market is open and their moves will be made of Mane’s kit number choices.

