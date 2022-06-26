Report: Bayern Munich raise Robert Lewandowski’s price AGAIN as Barcelona make new bid

Florian Plettenberg has been on fire this transfer window. He’s the guy who broke the Sadio Mane news, so when he speaks you need to listen. Now according to his latest report, Bayern Munich want at least €60m for Robert Lewandowski this summer, and FC Barcelona are looking to improve their bid. A few days ago Plettenberg had reckoned that Lewy would stay in Germany this summer — now he says that the move is much more likely.

Here’s the tweet in question:

Update #Lewandowski: His move to Barcelona is more likely than a few weeks ago. Now it’s an open poker about the price. It is said that Bayern wants to receive at least €60m. Barcelona improves their offer. Open end. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc #TransferUpdate — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2022

Of course Barcelona have the money to pay for the transfer, because they say so. Joan Laporta seemed very confident about the club’s finances following their members’ decision to sell off part of the club’s merchandising and TV deals in order to raise money. Now, the president of a venerable footballing institution such as Barcelona would surely never lie, would he? That would be unthinkable. So obviously he’s not bluffing and Bayern are well within their rights to demand a large chunk of cash for Lewandowski’s transfer.

So now we wait for the next bid from the Catalans. Hopefully they at least offer 50 million euros this time. If not, then maybe Lewandowski should start getting worried about a lack of appreciation. He wouldn’t want to go to a club that doesn’t appreciate him, right?