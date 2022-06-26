Olympic Lyonnais are looking to sign Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards

Reports from BUT! Futbol Club suggest Bayern Munich center-back Chris Richards is being targeted as a transfer option by Ligue 1 side Olympic Lyonnais. Lyon want to add the 22-year-old USMNT international to bolster their defense and they are intensely following Richards’ profile.

Richards is under contract with FC Bayern until 2025 and his future is still undecided following his year-long loan spell with TSG Hoffenheim. The young American made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga in the 2021/22 season and will look to improve on that in the coming season.

Bayern have reportedly set the price tag of €15 plus add-ons for Richards. And it is yet to be seen whether OL submit an official bid for him. Richards has no shortage potential suitors however, as several clubs across Europe are interested in securing his signature.

A move away from Bayern won’t be unconceivable for Chris as he will surely look for as much game-time as he can gather prior to the FIFA World Cup, and game-time at Bayern is seemingly hard to come by. It is still unclear whether a move away from Bayern (loan or permanent) will materialize and should it materialize, the existence of a buy-back clause in there, is also under question.

Keep an eye on Bavarian Football Works, as we will keep you updated on Chris “Air” Richards’ next move.