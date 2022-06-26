Bayern Munich II’s Marvin Çuni loaned to Saarbrücken

Bayern Munich youth forward Marvin Çuni has been loaned out to third division club 1. FC Saarbrücken for the coming season. The 21-year-old had extended his contract until 2024 in last September and was also sent on loan to SC Paderborn in the 2. Bundesliga. He has played 11 games since joining the second division side.

Çuni came to Munich from SC Eintracht Freising in 2012 and went through all the youth teams up to the U19 level with the record champions. After winning the B-Junior and A-Junior Bundesliga in the southern squadron, the former Albanian U-national player went on loan to SG Sonnenhof Großaspach. This was followed by the stint at Paderborn.

“Marvin was able to gain valuable experience in the 2, Bundesliga last season. We are convinced that he will continue on his way in the 3. Liga and that he can establish himself there with more match practice,” says campus manager Jochen Sauer.

Source : FC Bayern Website