Alex Timossi Andersson returns to Bayern Munich after very successful loan

Young Bayern Munich winger Alex Timossi Andersson is returning to Bayern after his recent two year loan in the Austrian Bundesliga at SK Austria Klagenfurt.

The young, physical, winger became a mainstay and fan favourite at the Austrian club. In his first season he helped the side win promotion to the Österreichische Fußball Bundesliga and his second year saw him taking a leadership role as the newly promoted club finished a surprising 6th in the table after qualifying for the championship group in the OBL scheme.

In a recent interview with @fotbollskanal, he talked about his current situation and how the next phase of his career was not yet entirely clear. Asked about what will happen now that his loan is over he answered, “I actually don’t really know myself. We’ll see. I’ll go back to Bayern and we’ll see what happens next.”

While talented and aggressive, the young man seems to be realistic about his chances of breaking into a Bayern team loaded with top quality wingers. Appraising the squad situation at the big club he said, “It’s of course difficult to take a spot in Bayern’s first team, and I feel that I have passed the level of the second team. So I’ll go there, see what they will say and we have to find a solution that suits everyone.”

At this point it is difficult to say if the next step will be a loan to a different club, or an outright sale. It would be difficult to imagine the player being sent to Bayern II. His contract expires with Bayern in summer of 2023 so the next decision between the club and Andersson will likely set the path of his career.