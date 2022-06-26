Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona prepping next bid for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Chelsea and Juventus to swap Timo Werner for Matthijs de Ligt?; The price on Florian Wirtz; Gareth Bale to LAFC; Arturo Vidal to Inter Miami; and MORE!

FC Barcelona is reportedly going back to the drawing board and preparing an offer for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

Bayern Munich’s persistence this summer has seen FC Barcelona getting rebuffed twice in their attempts to sign top target Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans had initiated the negotiations by tabling an offer of around €32 million. But Bayern were swift to reject the offer, prompting Barça to come up with an improved €35 million bid. However, reports suggest Bayern have rejected Barcelona’s second offer as well, with the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic issuing a stark response. Many expect Bayern to keep hold of Lewandowski unless any interested party comes up with an offer of around €50 million. In light of their recent rejection, Barcelona were poised to come up with another improved offer next week. And as per Gerard Romero, the Catalans are already weighing up the third bid for Lewandowski, which is thought to be somewhere in the region of €35-40 million. The figure of €35-40 million will be paid in cash, while Barça are willing to offer up to €7 million in performance-related add-ons, thus potentially increasing the overall package to almost €50 million.

It still feels like Barca will have to go north of €50 million with a base offer to get a deal done.

With the recent news breaking that Bayer Leverkusen had inked Florian Wirtz to a contract extension, some fans initially thought about what that might mean for Bayern Munich’s interest in the phenom.

Well, it appears that it will still take an absolute mountain of money to get Wirtz, but he is still on Bayern Munich’s radar:

Bayern remain very interested in Florian Wirtz, even after having signed a new deal until 2027 in Leverkusen [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/VR7sndLcUd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 24, 2022

Wirtz is also rumored to have a “gentleman’s agreement” that would let him leave after a nine figure bid. Can Bayern Munich compete with that? Probably not:

Florian Wirtz's new contract does not include a written release clause, but there's a verbal gentlemen's agreement he would be allowed to leave if a club offers over €100m for him [@Sky_Marc, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/Epp1hm0ZKR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 24, 2022

Bayern Munich made a big move official this week with Sadio Mané joining from Liverpool. The Robert Lewandowski saga, though maybe on the backburner, is by no means over. Both players feature on today’s topics list:

How Mané shows Bayern flexing their status as a destination club

Why Lewandowski might be forced to stay after all

Saša Kalajdžić rumors and how they relate to Lewandowski

Do fans have short memories? Why Brazzo needs to keep the good times rolling

How a Laimer signing could actually cause headaches for Julian Nagelsmann

Gareth Bale will make the move from Real Madrid to MLS side Los Angeles FC, which is pretty spectacular (for both LAFC and local golf courses....FORE!):

More details on LAFC signing superstar Gareth Bale.



I'm told deal is TAM deal and will run for 12 months, expiring next summer.



Bale led Wales to first World Cup in half a century. Play USMNT in first group game. https://t.co/a8df6NnBAC — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

Of course, it went live:

Could Arturo Vidal be headed to Inter Miami? The former Bayern Munich midfielder is drawing interest from David Beckham’s club:

Inter Miami wants to attract more top international stars for the coming season. According to information from Marca, club president David Beckham has had a conversation with former Bayern player Arturo Vidal. The Chilean took part in the A Beautiful Game match in Florida organized by Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho. There the Englishman sought personal contact with Vidal. The 35-year-old midfielder is tied to Inter Milan until 2023. Beckham is said to have tough competitors from South America and Qatar in his project.

Bayern Munich have been working hard to prepare for the summer transfer window. Some signings are already secured, while other burning squad-building questions remain. Germany also had a run of four matches in the UEFA Nations League — drawing thrice before Hansi Flick’s men trounced Italy to close out their June account on a high.

It seems as if Chelsea FC and Timo Werner (and potentially Christian Pulisic, too) are destined to part ways this summer. Could the Germany international be used in a swap deal with Juventus to help procure center-back Matthijs de Ligt? At least one report is saying as much:

Chelsea are willing to pay up to €45m plus Timo Werner to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, report Sky in Italy. The player would be happy to move but Juventus want his €120m release clause to be paid. Werner would also like to move but he would have to take a pay cut to play for Juventus.

Sport1 had additional detail as well:

Chelsea is apparently thinking about integrating the German national player into a barter deal. As Tuttosport reports from Italy, the Blues around coach Thomas Tuchel are determined to lure Matthijs de Ligt to Stamford Bridge. The Dutch centre-back could fill the void left by Germany international Antonio Rüdiger with his move to Real Madrid. According to this, Chelsea had already made a first offer to Juventus Turin, which included an additional player in addition to a transfer fee of 25-30 million euros. It should be either Werner or ex-Dortmunder Christian Pulisic. However, Juve has so far insisted on a higher transfer fee. Werner switched from RB Leipzig to Chelsea in the summer of 2020 for around 53 million euros. At the Premier League club he has 46 goals (23 goals, 23 assists) in 89 competitive games. According to SPORT1 information, the 26-year-old is also thinking about a change. He is still under contract with the Blues until 2025, but the club would let him go with a good offer.

Werner definitely needs to move on, but where his next stop will be remains to be seen. Returning to Germany would be ideal, but the finances of such a move would likely prove to be too difficult for most clubs in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal FC is looking to bring in Leeds United forward Raphinha and could be set to up its intensity with a strong bid:

Arsenal are expected to make an improved bid for Leeds United forward Raphinha. The Gunners’ opening bid for Raphinha was rejected as it fell below Leeds’ valuation of the Brazil international. Leeds are under no pressure to sell Raphinha, 25, as he has two years left on his contract - although he is not expected to sign a new deal at Elland Road. Barcelona are also understood to want to sign Raphinha, whose agent is the former Barca player Deco. The Brazil international joined Leeds from Ligue 1 side Rennes on a four-year deal in October 2020, contributing six goals and eight assists in 29 Premier League games in his debut campaign, while last season the player managed 11 goals and three assists in his 35 league matches.

A special pod for a special signing! With the Liverpool FC winger’s signing official, INNN and BPW debutant Fergus discuss all things Mané:

