FC Saarbrücken wunderkind turns down offer from Bayern Munich to stay with his club

In a world where every German youngster knows better than to turn down an offer from Bayern Munich, a kid in Saarbrücken turns down Bayern as he wishes to stay with his club and become a professional there.

He could live THE German football dream, but the big clubs with the ultra-modern youth academies don’t interest him.

16-year-old Andy Breuer is currently one of the hottest talents in Germany. The central midfielder is currently playing for 1. FC Saarbrücken with the U-17s for promotion to the 3. Liga. He has been playing for the Saarlanders since he was seven-years-old.

An outsanding performance by Breuer ensured a 2-0 win to the Saarlanders in the first leg of the playoffs against TSG Wieseck and following that, in the second leg which happened last Saturday, a 3-2 win sealed their promotion.

Though he could easily make a jump to the Bundesliga, he rejected the likes of Bayern, Schalke and Dortmund and several others. The reason? “I want to become a professional with my 1. FC Saarbrücken. Anything else is out of the question”, he declared assuredly.

The youngster, at first glance, does not give the impression of being a cornerstone for the club, with his frail figure. 1.70 meters, slender shoulders, but brilliant with the ball at his feet. Breuer’s U-17 coach Tobias Eisel, has nothing but praise for him, “He’s incredibly versatile and can really play anything. Kind of a street footballer.”

Senior team trainer Uwe Koschinat often lets him train with the pros, and during games, he cheers on his training colleagues from the stands with his friends.

Sports director Jürgen Luginger is also watching Breuer very closely, knowing that he could become the club’s linchpin: “He’s a super talent that we want to introduce step by step.”

With this level of love and dedication for his club, it is certain Breuer has a very bright future ahead of him.