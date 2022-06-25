Bayern Munich II’s Armindo Sieb signs for Greuther Fürth

Bayern Munich youth winger Armindo Sieb is leaving FC Bayern for the recently relegated SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The 19-year-old was signed from TSG Hoffenheim’s youth system in 2020 and has a contract running till June 2023.

The Germany U19 international has been given the green light to leave before his contract expires. “Armindo has continued to develop at FC Bayern over the past two years and now wants to take the next step in professional football in the 2. Bundesliga. We wish him all the best for his future and every success in Fürth,” said Jochen Sauer, the Bayern II manager.

Viel Erfolg auf deinem weiteren Weg, Armindo! #FCBAmateure-Angreifer Armindo #Sieb verlässt den FC Bayern und schließt sich in der kommenden Saison dem Erstligaabsteiger Greuther Fürth an.



Alle Infos https://t.co/jQrIB8heZi#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/eCMRBSGI6W — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) June 24, 2022

Holger Seitz, the sporting director at the FC Bayern Campus has nothing but praise for Sieb, as he highlighted the 19-year-old’s aim to showcase his quality, “Armindo has always pursued his development with great ambition. He has hinted at his potential again and again over the past season and now wants to prove himself in the 2nd Bundesliga.”

After his first U19 appearance in the DFB Junior Cup, Sieb made his professional debut in October 2020, as a substitute, the DFB Pokal fixture against FC Düren. Sieb has 45 appearances for the Bayern amateurs in the 3. Liga and the Regionalliga with 12 goals and 6 assists to his tally. He has also played 8 games for the U19s, having scored 5 and assisted 3.

“I can look back on two great years in Munich,” says the winger. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported and accompanied me during this time. I now have the chance to play second-rate in Fürth, I wish the FC Bayern Campus a good and successful season.”

Source: FCBayern.com