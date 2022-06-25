Germany smash Switzerland 7-0 in Women’s Euro preparation: recap & reactions

German national team preparations for this summer’s Women’s European Championship in England are proceeding swimmingly. In their sole pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on June 24, the DFB Frauen romped to a breezy 7-0 demolition at the Steigerwaldstadion in Erfurt, with Bayern Munich stars featuring strong.

Lineups

Germany: Frohms - Rauch, Hegering, Hendrich, Gwinn - Oberdorf, Däbritz, Magull - Bühl, Schüller, Huth (C)

Switzerland: Thalmann - Aigbogun, Kiwic, Bühler, Maritz - Rinast, Mändly, Sow, Reuteler - Bachmann, Xhemaili

Recap

Germany struck fast but it was Klara Bühl’s 61st minute screamer from outside the left edge of the box that opened the floodgates. Switzerland were not good on the day but came apart at the seams. By 66’ a mishap clearing out from the back resulted in Bühl firing into an empty net to complete her hat trick — and there were still three goals to come, capped off by a howler from the Swiss backline in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Reactions

Carrying the German National Team #GERSUI — Livia ❤️ (@liviamanke_) June 24, 2022

Bayern Frauen players accounted for an incredible six goals and three assists on the day, though it must be said: it was a total team effort.

19-year-old phenom Jule Brand (1899 Hoffenheim, though on her way to champions Vfl Wolfsburg) didn’t start, but made two exquisite goal contributions as a substitute. Her 81st minute assist was a positively Thomas Müller-like piece of work inside the box: calmly measured, taken first time, slicing through three defenders to put Linda Dallman in scoring position. Minutes later, Dallman returned the favor, and Brand fired home from a very tight angle. Brand has 8 goals and 9 assists over two years in the Frauen-Bundesliga, and this was a highly intriguing cameo.

Also good to see: a rocking stadium atmosphere.

Switzerland, who will also be at the Euros, were without Lia Wälti of Arsenal, but that may not have made any difference. They were dismal. Still, the Germans fired on all cylinders and couldn’t have asked for a better display. That’s good, because starting with the next game, the results will count.

Germany’s #WEURO2022 campaign begins on July 8th against Denmark.