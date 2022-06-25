During his tenure as sporting director at Bayern Munich thus far, Hasan Salihamidzic has, at varying times, come under a great deal of criticism, both justified and unjustified. He oversaw the signing of Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard, and most recently Sadio Mane. However, there have been a handful of transfers he oversaw that haven’t quite worked out like Marc roca, Bouna Sarr, Mickael Cuisance, Fiete Arp, and Alvaro Odriozola, just to name a few.

Brazzo’s current contract at Bayern is set to expire at the end of next summer, and there’s been recent speculation that he’s really using this summer transfer window to save his job. The signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool is a massive step in the right direction for Bayern and there’s a growing perception that it’s a move that’s taken some heat off of Brazzo, and Bayern’s entire front office as a collective. It’s been a difficult period for them in navigating through contract situations for key players at the club and they still don’t know what will happen with Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona.

In a recent interview with SportBild, Brazzo denied the suggestion that he’s currently fighting for his sporting director’s role at Bayern. He insists that, for now, he is strictly focused on the summer transfer window and making all of the necessary moves for Bayern’s squad. “Believe me I’m not thinking about that at all. I’m totally focused on the transfer market until 31 August. I hope that by the start of Training on 4-8 July, we’ll be able to do more. I know from experience that a lot of things can happen. I’m relaxed,” he said, as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter.

Obviously, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window, but it certainly helps Brazzo’s case that the bulk of Bayern fans are quite pleased with the signings of Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and Sadio Mane. They could still yet sign a potential Lewandowski replacement and perhaps even another center back, but only time will tell what will actually wind up transcribing between now and August 31st.