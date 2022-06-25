 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

La Liga President Javier Tebas says FC Barcelona might be able to sign players after all

It remains to be seen if Barcelona signs all of their transfer targets.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Desayunos Europa Press - Javier Tebas
Tebas say Barcelona can sign players after previously saying they can’t
Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

La Liga President Javier Tebas previously said that FC Barcelona cannot sign any players this transfer window for one reason or another. His comments weren’t taken very well by his Barcelona counterpart, Joan Laporta, who denied the statements and fired back by saying that Tebas should not interfere.

Now, it seems that Tebas has backtracked on his previous statements.

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander
Laporta was critical of Tebas’ earlier comments
Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Granted, his comments were said before Barca got a cash injection a few days ago. Now that Barca have the money, transfers are now possible for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, in addition to other players in their list of transfer targets.

Tebas was interviewed by COPE (as captured by Barca Universal) and claimed that Barca are now able to sign players with their influx of cash. “If Barcelona manages to activate the economic levers, they will be able to sign Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, and some others too,” Tebas said. “They are approved by the Assembly (Barcelona board members) and now they have to execute them, get a fund that it seems they can get with the tv rights and the sale of BLM (Barça Licensing & Merchandise).

The Catalans are poised to sell a 49.9% stake of BLM and TV rights, which would help the club emerge from their economic crisis and buy their desired players at the same time.

“They know the numbers and if the levers produce that capacity, there can be those signings and some more”, Tebas concluded.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 162 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...