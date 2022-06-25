La Liga President Javier Tebas says FC Barcelona might be able to sign players after all

La Liga President Javier Tebas previously said that FC Barcelona cannot sign any players this transfer window for one reason or another. His comments weren’t taken very well by his Barcelona counterpart, Joan Laporta, who denied the statements and fired back by saying that Tebas should not interfere.

Now, it seems that Tebas has backtracked on his previous statements.

Granted, his comments were said before Barca got a cash injection a few days ago. Now that Barca have the money, transfers are now possible for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, in addition to other players in their list of transfer targets.

Tebas was interviewed by COPE (as captured by Barca Universal) and claimed that Barca are now able to sign players with their influx of cash. “If Barcelona manages to activate the economic levers, they will be able to sign Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, and some others too,” Tebas said. “They are approved by the Assembly (Barcelona board members) and now they have to execute them, get a fund that it seems they can get with the tv rights and the sale of BLM (Barça Licensing & Merchandise).

The Catalans are poised to sell a 49.9% stake of BLM and TV rights, which would help the club emerge from their economic crisis and buy their desired players at the same time.

“They know the numbers and if the levers produce that capacity, there can be those signings and some more”, Tebas concluded.