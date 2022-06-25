Hasan Salihamidzic didn’t understand Corentin Tolisso’s complaints of lack of communication at Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer after five seasons with the club ever since joining from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2017. At the time, he had become Bayern’s record transfer, but that bar has since been moved with Lucas Hernandez’s arrival from Atletico Madrid just a few transfer windows later. Unfortunately, Tolisso’s tenure a Bayern was plagued by significant injury problems, though he id show sporadic flashes of brilliance when he was on his day.

As this past season came to an end, with Tolisso’s contract also coming to an end, it started to become increasingly clear that Bayern would not be interested in renewing his current deal, especially with the high wage demands that were coming out of his camp. He had also complained that there was a lack of communication from Bayern’s hierarchy and front office as far as what the club’s future plans were with him. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic felt that the club made it clear that he was not in Julian Nagelsmann’s preferred plans and setup.

“I didn’t understand that. We held several talks during his last 2 months with us and we always believed in him,” Brazzo said in an interview with SportBild, as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter. “I tried to explain to him that when a player only plays 30% of possible minutes in 3 years, it’s difficult to plan with him. It was his wish not to receive flowers on the last matchday. We agreed to that with a view to his situation,” he continued. He feels that it was made clear to Tolisso that his prospect of more minutes wouldn’t exactly change and that his actions made it clear that he took the message loud and clear and already had one foot out the door.

With the arrival of Ryan Gravenberch from AFC Ajax, combined with the heavy links to RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, Tolisso’s situation at Bayern had not become any easier. Added depth in midfield would only further limit his opportunities and it’s the best case scenario for all parties to have him find a new club - somewhere where he can actually get regular minutes and maintain his chances of being in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.