Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is back; Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Cody Gakpo transfer rumors; and MORE!

Injury gods, away! Bayern Munich’s new midfield dynamo is all smiles as he hits the pitch again, and not a moment too soon. Preseason begins July 12. All eyes will be on who else does — or doesn’t — report to camp with him.

The winds are shifting in Paris, and Brazil’s world-class but mercurial attacker may be longing for old haunts.

Paris Saint-Germain could be ready to end the Neymar Jr. era in the French capital as they embark on this new project with sporting advisor Luis Campos. Sport relayed the information stating that agent Pini Zahavi would have called FC Barcelona to offer the 30-year-old a possible return to the Camp Nou for a reasonable price of €50-million.

€50m, eh? Where have we heard that number before? Reportedly, however, he’s only a backup plan for the Catalans should a deal for Robert Lewandowski fall through.

(With Chuck out of pocket for a few days, Samrin stepped in to host the Weekend Warm-up and did so with aplomb. Chuck is back next week for the Season 1 finale!)

Bayern Munich made a big move official this week with Sadio Mané joining from Liverpool. The Robert Lewandowski saga, though maybe on the backburner, is by no means over. Both players feature on today’s topics list:

How Mané shows Bayern flexing their status as a destination club

Why Lewandowski might be forced to stay after all

Saša Kalajdžić rumors and how they relate to Lewandowski

Do fans have short memories? Why Brazzo needs to keep the good times rolling

How a Laimer signing could actually cause headaches for Julian Nagelsmann

With United out of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo may be moving on again.

According to Spanish publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is reconsidering his future at Manchester United with a year remaining on his contract with the club. [...] Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer in the hope of reinstating the club back to the upper echelons of the Premier League. His campaign started well along with United’s, but things started going from bad to worse as the Red Devils finished sixth in the league with their worst-ever points tally of the Premier League era.

Ronaldo will no doubt be looking for his next platform for glory. But it’s unlikely to be Bayern.

Bayern Munich have been working hard to prepare for the summer transfer window. Some signings are already secured, while other burning squad-building questions remain. Germany also had a run of four matches in the UEFA Nations League — drawing thrice before Hansi Flick’s men trounced Italy to close out their June account on a high.

In this episode, Tom and Teddy discuss:

Noussair Mazraoui & Ryan Gravenberch confirmed

The (then-) anticipated arrival of Sadio Mané

System fit & playing time for the new arrivals

Bayern’s added depth

Germany’s Nations League results & a look ahead to September

France’s stalwart midfielder Adrien Rabiot may be departing Serie A after three seasons with Juve.

According to Tuttosport, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and have established direct contact with the player through manager Thomas Tuchel to get the deal over the line. The French international is also being courted by their rivals, Manchester United.

Rabiot, who also played at left wingback in last summer’s Euros, is reported to be available for just €15m.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo was on Bayern Munich’s shopping list in last year’s summer transfer window. Now Leeds United may be poised to swoop for the 23-year-old Dutchman:

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds United are keeping one eye on the situation of Cody Gakpo. The PSV Eindhoven starlet has been identified as a potential replacement for Raphinha, in case the Brazilian leaves Elland Road in the summer. PSV value Gakpo at around €30 million, although Leeds should not much difficulty in meeting the price tag.

In non-football news: how’s this for dominance? American Katie Ledecky has won the 800m freestyle in eight consecutive major championships (five worlds, three Olympics). It’s not just the streak, or that she owned all twenty-five of the fastest ever times in the event. It’s the positively Bayern-like distance she consistently puts between herself and second place.

Her closest competitors are barely in view down the home stretch!

Looks like Bayern aren’t the only ones who have, through pursuit of excellence, wound up nearly breaking a competition!

A special pod for a special signing! With the Liverpool FC winger’s signing official, INNN and BPW debutant Fergus discuss all things Mané:

Instant reactions: excitement or caution?

Do Bayern need to sell Lewandowski or Gnabry to afford their spending spree?

Could the board have spent the reported €32 + €9m elsewhere?

Does Leroy Sané still start?

Dressing room reactions and fanbase mood

Where will Julian Nagelsmann use Mané? Left wing? Center-forward?

Be sure to give Fergus a warm welcome for his inaugural podcast!