Florian Plettenberg denies Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich rumors

So let’s get this straight — Diario AS published a report where they claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving from Manchester United to Bayern Munich in order to fill the gap left by the departure of Robert Lewandowski. My editor won’t like that huge sentence but it’s shortest way possible to describe this mess.

So — is Bayern Munich planning to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Uh, no. Not at all. Not even in the slightest.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who was the first to break news of the Sadio Mane saga and has generally been spot-on with all his transfer takes this summer, had this to say about the Ronaldo rumors:

Update #Ronaldo: He will not join FC Bayern! More details tonight - in our show #TransferUpdate . @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2022

Here is the AS report he was responding to, by the way:

¡Bombazo a la vista! Ante el irrefrenable deseo de de abandonar el Bayern, el club alemán se plantea cubrir el hueco del polaco con pic.twitter.com/wi9P4QftGu — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 23, 2022

If it still matters, Bild's Christian Falk also thinks Bayern will not sign Ronaldo this summer:

The rumours of an interest of @FCBayern in @Cristiano Ronaldo are NOT TRUE ❌ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2022

Falk hasn’t been anywhere near as reliable this window as he used to be, but we have no reason to doubt his reporting on this. Why would Bayern sign Ronaldo? It doesn't make any sense. Then again he DID say the Mane news was untrue, and that seemed almost as unlikely at thr time, sooooo ... let’s just ignore him for now. No need to overthink it.

Basically, according to unreliable sources, Bayern want CR7 this summer. But according to (mostly) reliable sources, Bayern will not sign CR7 this summer. Seems conclusive, but what do I know? Transfer rumors can be weird even at the best of times.