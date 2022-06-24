MLS connections: Bayern Munich II’s Nick Salihamidžić to move to Vancouver Whitecaps

Bayern Munich II / Bayern Munich U-19 player Nick Salihamidžić (son of sporting director Hasan and cousin of fellow youth player Lucas Copado) will be on to an exciting North American adventure. Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in “advanced talks” to loan the 19-year-old right-back, per Transfermarkt.

Salihamidžić has advanced since arriving at the Bayern campus in 2015. Last season, he played for Bayern II for the first time and also saw a big uptick in minutes with the U19s.

At Vancouver, he’ll start with the reserve side but will have chances to train in the first team. It looks like the Canadian plan are planning for him in the long term, so this loan may pave way for a permanent transfer.

Bayern have some interesting history with Whitecaps, signing Alphonso Davies in 2018.

As for the MLS, its reputation may be unfairly maligned in some circles. For example, this transfer window English Premier League club Arsenal have signed veteran Matt Turner to be their No. 2 keeper, and major clubs — including Real Madrid and Bayern — have been rumored to be circling 18-year-old keeper Gaga Slonina.

If the younger Salihamidžić breaks through, he’ll have an excellent platform for his development. All the best, Nick!