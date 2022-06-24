Bayern Munich are reportedly after another Senegalese star

After the blockbuster acquisition of Sadio Mané just days ago, Bayern Munich are hunting for another Senegalese star to add to their roster. Dynamo Kyiv’s prospect Samba Diallo has shown brilliance already for the Ukraine side. Diallo has scored five times for Dynamo in the UEFA Youth League alone and is already becoming one of Africa’s greatest upcoming forwards.

According to Fussball Transfers, there are already ten clubs that have expressed interest in the young forward. Some significant clubs include Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, AC Milan, and FC Barcelona. It also seems like the summer is the right time for the 19-year-old to get his move.

He has a contract until 2026, but staying in the war-torn country of Ukraine is not a desirable option for the player currently. According to FIFA, players from Ukrainian and Russian clubs can rest their contracts for a year until June 30, 2023, if a desired transfer falls through. This means that it is highly likely this prospect is on the move in the coming months. Should Bayern make a move?