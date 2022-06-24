Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 55 — The importance of the transfer of Sadio Mané; Diving into some Sasa Kalajdzic rumors; Robert Lewandowski might have to stay at Bayern Munich; and MORE!

(With Chuck out of pocket for a few days, Samrin stepped in to host the Weekend Warm-up and did so aplomb. Chuck is back next week for the Season 1 finale)

Bayern Munich made a big move official this week with Sadio Mané joining from Liverpool. He received a warm reception from the bosses in Munich. However, while the Robert Lewandowski saga was put on the backburner for a bit, this does not mean that that topic is by any means over. Both Mané and Lewandowski are discussions on today’s podcast which cover the following topics:

Mané’s transfer can almost be regarded as a “status” transfer in that Bayern remains a hugely attractive destination.

Robert Lewandowski might be forced to stay regardless of how he feels.

Sasa Kalajdzic rumors persist; this might mean that Bayern might believe that there is a chance that Lewandowski will leave.

Fans have short memories. Brazzo needs to keep up his streak of good transfers so far this summer.

If Konrad Laimer is signed, Julian Nagelsmann’s job next season might get just a little bit harder.

