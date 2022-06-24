 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich’s Tanguy Nianzou could be on the move this summer

There is reported interest in signing the French defender, but Nagelsmann hasn’t made up his mind yet.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Unveils New Signing Player Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Tanguy Nianzou’s future with Bayern Munich is in doubt. The French defender will have another chance to prove himself during preseason. Julian Nagelsmann wants to see him in action a little more before making a decision on the defender. This might take until August, which could see Nianzou being a late sale in the summer window.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport News reported that a few agents have made contact and want to transfer him. Valued at around 10 million euros, and at the age of just 20-years-old, the player still has the potential to develop with the right experience.

It is expected that Nianzou will probably play a larger role this season with Niklas Sule leaving, unless Bayern Munich makes a replacement signing at centre-back. Nianzou is still young enough to develop into a starting defender if things go the right way, but his agents might think he can get this experience in another club. He only played 19% of the possible minutes he could play this season for Bayern and could find a lot more minutes elsewhere. If he is sold, Bayern will certainly needed another defender.

