Slaven Skeledžić bids farewell to Bayern Munich Campus to join Miroslav Klose at SCR Altach

The team leader for individual training at the Bayern Munich campus, Slaven Skeledžić, accepted an offer as an assistant coach at the Austrian Bundesliga club SCR Altach at short notice and will work there again in the future with newly-appointed head coach Miroslav Klose.

Klose, the yesteryear German talisman was introduced as the new head coach in Vorarlberg on Friday. Along with Skeledžić, he trained the U17s on campus from 2018 to 2020.

“Slaven approached us with the request to take on this exciting task alongside Miro. We wish him every success in Altach and would like to thank him for his dedicated work over the past four years,” said Holger Seitz, sporting director at the FC Bayern Campus.

The 50-year-old Skeledžić joined FC Bayern’s youth department in the summer of 2018. After two years as Klose’s assistant, he took over the newly created position of team leader for individual training. A successor to Skeledžić is to be named in the near future.